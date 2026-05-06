Teacher allegedly sexually abused 5th-grade boy in classroom closet, kissed him in front of her own young child in classroom

A Texas elementary teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a fifth-grade student years ago, police said. The alleged victim reportedly told investigators that the teacher would have her favorite students play Truth or Dare and urged those children to kiss each other.

The San Antonio Police Department said in a statement that 46-year-old Cecilia Mueller was arrested and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

When the alleged victim and Mueller were alone in the classroom, she reportedly would touch his leg and kiss him — and soon told him she 'wanted more' and engaged in sexual conduct with him in a classroom closet.

"There is reason to believe that there could be additional victims of this crime," police stated.

Northside Independent School District spokesperson Barry Perez told WOAI-TV that the district hired Mueller in August 2007.

Mueller was a teacher at Lewis Elementary School from her hire date until June 2019 when she transferred to Henderson Elementary School.

The alleged victim — now 20 years old — recently told investigators he was in Mueller's fifth-grade class at Lewis Elementary School during the 2016-2017 school year.

Citing the arrest report, KABB-TV said the alleged victim told authorities he was one of Mueller's “favorites” — and such students often were seated together at a reading table in her classroom where the alleged victim said Mueller engaged in inappropriate conversations with them.

More from KABB:

He told police that the “favorites” would sometimes stay during lunch, where he alleges Mueller showed them explicit music videos and, on one occasion, a pornographic video. He also said she played Truth or Dare with the students, at times daring them to kiss each other. According to the report, he said she instructed the students not to tell their parents, warning that she could get into serious trouble.

According to the Express-News, when the alleged victim and Mueller were alone in the classroom, she would touch his leg and kiss him — and soon told him she "wanted more" and engaged in sexual conduct with him in a classroom closet.

KABB, citing the arrest report, noted that the alleged victim said he and Mueller on one occasion were kissing while her young child was present in the classroom. KENS-TV, citing the affidavit, reported that when the alleged victim expressed concern about her child being present, Mueller said her child "would not remember."

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The Express-News, citing the affidavit, said Mueller would text the victim after school hours "constantly." The paper added that investigators reviewed text message logs that the victim's mother provided and found about 300 messages and photos between the victim and Mueller's phone number from just one week in February 2017.

The New York Post reported that the alleged victim informed investigators that the child sex abuse stopped when he graduated from the fifth grade.

Citing the arrest report, WOAI said Mueller told the alleged victim to never tell anyone about their relationship for the rest of his life and requested that he contact her when he turned 18 years old.

According to the Express-News, Mueller was being held at the Bexar County Jail with bail set at $95,000. The paper said that if Mueller is convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

KSAT obtained a letter that Henderson Elementary School Principal Lillyana Hinojosa sent to parents about the "deeply unsettling" and "difficult" news.

"I want to let you know that one of our teachers was recently arrested by the San Antonio Police Department," the letter read.

Hinojosa noted that the Northside Independent School District is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

A Northside Independent School District spokesperson told WOAI that Mueller has been placed on leave.

Neither Henderson Elementary School nor the Northside Independent School District immediately responded to Blaze News' requests for comment.

Those with information about the case or possible victims are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

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