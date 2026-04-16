Florida teacher accused of sexually abusing student after parents use app to track boy to mystery location: Police

A Florida teacher is accused of having an illicit relationship with an underage student after the boy's parents tracked him down by utilizing an app, police said.

Kirsten Rose, 37, was arrested on Friday and charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of lewd and indecent exposure offenses against a student by an authority figure, police said.

'We are deeply troubled by these allegations.'

Rose is a math teacher at Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School, according to WFTV-TV.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that an investigation was launched in March when the parents of a male student became worried when he was late coming home from work one evening.

Police said the parents utilized a location-tracking app to trace the boy's phone to a residence they didn't recognize.

"The parents checked their son's location and noticed he was at a residence that was unknown to them and when questioned regarding his whereabouts, he stated he was at his girlfriend’s house, but refused to say who she was," police stated.

But investigators said the teen later revealed he was in a relationship with a teacher.

Tod Goodyear, a media relations spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, told WKMG-TV that the student "didn't come forth with much information" at first.

However, Goodyear said the alleged victim later admitted to the relationship with the teacher in a subsequent interview with detectives.

RELATED: Florida teacher arrested, hit with charges of indecent liberties with a minor from another state

Police said the investigation by the special victims unit revealed that the teacher and the underage student began communicating outside of school via Instagram in November 2025.

Investigators said the inappropriate relationship turned sexual "on multiple occasions during the months of February and March" of 2026.

Rose was arrested on April 10 and booked into the Brevard County Jail.

Rose's bond was set at $300,000, and she was released on April 11, according to jail records.

Rose is scheduled for a May 5 arraignment before Judge Katie Jacobus at the Brevard County Courthouse, jail records state.

School district officials said Rose was placed on administrative leave.

Janet Murnaghan, chief strategic communications officer for Brevard Public Schools, told Florida Today, "We are deeply troubled by these allegations."

"The district remains committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students," Murnaghan added.

During a Brevard school board meeting Tuesday, there was no mention of the teacher's arrest, according to Florida Today.

The policy guidelines for teachers set by the School Board of Brevard County state:

An instructional staff member shall not inappropriately associate with students at any time in a manner which may give the appearance of impropriety, including, but not limited to, the creation or participation in any situation or activity which could be considered abusive or sexually suggestive or involve illegal substances such as drugs, alcohol, or tobacco. Any sexual or other inappropriate conduct with a student by any staff member will subject the offender to potential criminal liability and discipline up to and including termination of employment.

When asked how "concerning a case like this is," Goodyear replied, "When you're an authority figure, particularly a teacher in a relationship like that, to go out of the boundaries and have this type of relationship is not something we want, not something we like to see."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.



The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information about this case or additional victims to contact Kimone Edwards of the Special Victims Unit of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8419.

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