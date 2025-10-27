Florida teacher arrested, hit with charges of indecent liberties with a minor from another state

A former teacher was arrested in Florida for alleged child sex crimes committed in another state.

Jordan Kacie Hawk, 26, was arrested Tuesday.

'The incidents took place earlier this year when Ms. Hawk was teaching at a local school and involved a juvenile student.'

WPLG-TV reported that Hawk was "wanted by police in the Charlotte suburb of Kannapolis, North Carolina."

The arrest report said Hawk had an active warrant from the Kannapolis Police Department since Oct. 17.

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation records show Hawk is being detained for a fugitive warrant and awaiting extradition out of state.

The Kannapolis Police Department in North Carolina told Blaze News that Hawk was charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

N.C. police said Hawk is "expected to be extradited to North Carolina and taken into custody by the Kannapolis Police Department."

WPLG reported that Hawk "indicated that she wanted to waive extradition proceedings to North Carolina" during a court appearance Wednesday.

Hawk reportedly lost her job at a Florida elementary school.

Citing a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, WPLG reported that Hawk was listed as a social studies teacher at Miami Lakes K-8 Center.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools told WTVJ-TV that it was "aware of the arrest of a Miami Lakes K-8 Center employee for an alleged incident that occurred out of state."

"M-DCPS is cooperating with authorities involved in this matter," the school district spokesperson added. "The individual’s employment has been terminated and will be prohibited from future employment with this district."

Authorities in North Carolina have 30 days to pick up Hawk, or else she will be released from jail in Miami, according to WTVJ.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Blaze News.

