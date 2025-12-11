Did the Islamic takeover of Texas just get shut down for good?

EPIC City, the Islamic all-inclusive development being planned in Texas by the East Plano Islamic Center, may have rebranded to “the Meadow” in order to hide the agenda — but recent actions taken by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be shutting down the compound for good.

“It’s appearing less and less likely that they’re ever going to break ground, especially since at the end of last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he is suing just about everyone involved,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Come and Take It.”

Paxton is suing the East Plano Islamic Center, Community Capital Partners, and the individual leaders for “securities violations after alleging that they are engaged in an illegal land development scheme.”

“He’s suing all of them. He said, ‘You get a lawsuit, and you get a lawsuit, and you get a lawsuit. You’re all getting lawsuits,’” Gonzales says. “Because you guys need to understand very clearly: We’re not doing this here. Not in Texas.”

“There are a lot of problems within my state that I want to make sure get fixed, okay, but one thing that it feels a whole hell of a lot like we are all aligned on is, ‘You’re not turning my state into an unrecognizable third-world country,’ and ‘You’re not turning my state into a Muslim-majority area,’” she continues.

And one of the many reasons Gonzales feels so strongly about this is because Islam is growing rapidly in other areas — and we have all been able to see the outcome.

“I have eyeballs. I see what’s happening in Europe. I see what’s happening in the U.K. I see what's happening. I see the crime statistics. I see the violent sexual crimes only going up and up and up. I see the terrorism. Like, we all have eyeballs,” she explains.

“We all see what is happening, and it’s nothing personal,” she continues. “It’s not like every single one of them must be terrible people. It’s just not something we’re going to do here in Texas. We’re not doing that.”

