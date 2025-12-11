Blue-state ‘Grinches’ are stealing your tax relief, says Treasury Secretary Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mocked blue-state leaders as "the Grinches Who Stole Christmas" for blocking tax relief for Americans.

On Wednesday, Bessent posted an AI-generated image of Democrat Governors Kathy Hochul of New York, Jared Polis of Colorado, and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois as grinches.

'This partisan stonewalling is a direct assault on the very families and workers liberal politicians claim to champion.'

"Thanks to @POTUS, 'tis the season to be jolly — unless you're a taxpayer in New York, Colorado, Illinois, or the District of Columbia," Bessent wrote. "For millions of hardworking Americans, @GovKathyHochul, @GovofCO @jaredpolis, and @GovPritzker are The Grinches Who Stole Christmas."

"Courtesy of their Scrooge-like tendencies, America's seniors, along with all workers who would benefit from No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime, will be robbed of the tax relief they deserve," Bessent continued. "The Christmas season should be a time of great cheer. But due to the Trump Derangement Syndrome of these Governors and other radical leftists, too many low- and middle-income households will receive nothing but coal in their state tax stockings."

President Donald Trump's July 4 bill eliminates taxes on tips for service-industry workers and on overtime for linemen and factory workers. It also provides a tax deduction for seniors receiving Social Security.

A Wednesday press release from the Treasury Department accused the Democrat leaders of "political obstructionism" for "deliberately blocking their own residents from receiving these historic benefits at the state level."

J.B. Pritzker, Kathy Hochul. Photo: Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"This partisan stonewalling is a direct assault on the very families and workers liberal politicians claim to champion. By denying their residents access to these important tax cuts, these governors and legislators are forcing hardworking Americans to shoulder higher state tax burdens, robbing them of the relief they deserve and exacerbating the financial squeeze on low- and middle-income households," the department's press release read.

States are not required to adhere to all federal tax provisions. New York is introducing new codes to its tax form, requiring residents to pay taxes on tips and overtime. Colorado plans to require residents to report the amount of overtime pay that was deducted federally and then add it back for state tax purposes. Illinois is expected to adopt similar updates to its tax form to add pay deducted federally.

New York has been ranked the worst state in the country for taxes. The state's overall tax burden is estimated at 12.02%, while Illinois' is 9.67% and Colorado's is 8.42%.

Jared Polis. Photo by Hyoung Chang/Denver Post/Getty Images

Polis responded to Bessent's comments in a post on X, claiming that Colorado has reduced taxes.

"Colorado has cut our income tax three times, and unlike these measures in Trump's law, those cuts are permanent," Polis wrote. "While the Secretary is supporting Trump's tariff taxes, we are delivering real relief through the most generous child tax credit in the nation and cutting poverty. Spend less time talking about tips, which Colorado conforms to and won't be subject to state or federal income tax up to the level designated in HR1 and instead focus on lowering interest rates, costs and bringing down the price of goods ahead of Christmas by eliminating these draconian tariffs. Happy holidays, Secretary — may your stockings be full of facts, not coal."

In response to Bessent's post, Hochul wrote, "Remarkable that an office once held by Alexander Hamilton is now tweeting Grinch fanfic at governors."

Pritzker's office did not respond to a request for comment.

