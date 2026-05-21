Mamdani gives ‘Mangionistas’ press passes after the fangirls celebrate CEO killing: ‘His children are better off without him’

Zohran Mamdani’s office has made it clear that it's all about free speech, especially when it comes to the Luigi Mangione fangirl group the “Mangionistas.”

Mamdani’s office granted press passes to Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas, and Lena Weissbrot, who cheered on the alleged murderer outside the courthouse — and had some choice words for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“His children are better off without him,” one of the Mangionistas said. “They need to learn to not be like their dad.”

“I’m standing on business,” another one said. “F**k Brian Thompson. I don’t give a flying f**k. Millions of Americans suffer every single day.”

“If you guys are OK with someone like Brian Thompson being around and being a part of our society, that says more about you as a person because you look absolutely monstrous defending someone like that,” she added.

“I’m pissed off about this, Dave,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere tells co-host Dave Landau on “Stu and Dave Do America.”

“They say they don’t care about this guy dying because they think the children are better off without him,” Stu says.

“Here’s what I don’t get,” Dave chimes in, saying that the “Mangionistas” who “want you to go kill a CEO of a health care company” are the “same people that want you to believe everything that a drug company tells you.”

“Wear a mask and lockstep to every single thing you were told during COVID. So explain that. Like that’s the part I don’t understand. You’re the reason every business shut down, because you believed every single thing that they had to say,” he says.

“But then you’re also on the side of the moron who came from a very, very rich family, and you’re completely OK with that,” he adds.

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