Man allegedly caught on video stuffing body parts into suitcase — police say he dismembered his elderly stepfather

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a video of a 44-year-old Florida man being led into a police cruiser after he was arrested for first-degree murder.

Jose L. Proano allegedly killed his elderly stepfather and dismembered his remains, which were found in suitcases near the man's home.

The arrest report said someone was recorded on surveillance video stuffing human remains into suitcases.

Jorge Vazquez-Escutia was reported to be missing from his home on Hal Court on Aug. 4.

An arrest report said that someone told police Proano had been threatening Vasquez-Escutia and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The report also said someone claiming to be Proano's friend had left a voicemail sent to the wife of Vasquez-Escutia claiming that Proano had killed him.

Deputies then canvassed the area near the missing man's home on foot and were able to find suitcases with multiple human remains.

The arrest report said someone was recorded on surveillance video stuffing human remains into suitcases.

"There are no outstanding suspects, and there is no threat to the community," said the sheriff's office.

The victim's neighbor Patrick Washington told WESH-TV that Vasquez-Escutia was known to be kind and helpful to others in the neighborhood.

"To hear that he's been found unalive, that's really close to home, because he was that neighborhood guy, we're talking about close to 20 years," Washington said.

"Gonna be touched to hear that one. Gonna be hurt," he added.

RELATED: 12-year-old girl found dead at her stepfather's home — and he's been charged with sexual assault

In the video posted by the sheriff's office on Facebook, Proano stared at the camera for a second before the officer slammed the door shut on the police cruiser.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Vazquez-Escutia’s loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable loss," said the Sheriff's Dept.

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