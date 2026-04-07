12-year-old girl found dead at her stepfather's home — he's been charged with sexual assault

A 12-year-old was found dead under very disturbing circumstances at her stepfather's home, and Connecticut police believe he sexually assaulted her before her death.

The Enfield Police Department said in a post on Facebook that officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at a home on Elm St. on March 18 at about 10:25 a.m.

'It's terrifying still to this day. I'm glad he's gone and won't be driving kids anymore.'

Police said the girl, identified as Eve Rogers, was declared dead.

The girl's mother said she went to wake up her daughter and found her dead, according to a WFSB-TV report.

The girl was being homeschooled and was not enrolled in any public school. She was withdrawn from school in 2022 in the fourth grade.

Police said they obtained a search warrant and conducted an investigation at the home for many hours.

Anthony Federline was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault in the first degree as well as risk of injury to a child.

WVIT-TV reported that the arrest warrant said pills were found in the room where Rogers was found dead and that she was found naked from the waist down with a blanket over her bottom half.

DNA testing led to Federline's arrest, but authorities said the DNA of an unknown person was also found.

The family initially began a GoFundMe donation page, but it was later deleted.

Parents in the school district are outraged because Federline was allowed to continue driving a school bus after the death of his stepdaughter. He was fired by the district after he was charged and arrested.

"We just wanted answers. We wanted accountability. We wanted some sort of transparency. We wanted answers from somebody," said Malcolm Maxwell-Frechette, a parent of a student who rode on Federline's bus.

Enfield superintendent Steven Moccio addressed the criticism in a statement to parents.

"Mr. Federline was removed from his position upon the district's notification of arrest. Prior to that time, the district was unaware that he was a person of interest," he said.

"It's terrifying still to this day. I'm glad he's gone and won't be driving kids anymore, but it doesn't make me feel any better about the situation," Maxwell-Frechette added.

RELATED: Stepfather accused of horrific sexual abuse of 12-year-old boy tries to commit suicide in jail, prosecutor says

Connecticut state rep. John Santanella (D) released a statement urging the amendment of a bill that would place restrictions on homeschooling based on the incident.

"What we do know is heartbreaking," he wrote. "A young life, a life that never had the chance to be fully lived, has been lost, and our community is left to grapple with that loss. In moments like this, we are reminded that the policies we debate in Hartford are not abstract. They have real consequences for real people, especially the most vulnerable among us."

Federline was held on a $1 million bond.

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