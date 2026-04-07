From Prada to politics: Meryl Streep tacks on SAVE America Act scare tactics to end of Colbert interview

The SAVE America Act — which would simply require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections — remains stalled in the Senate after three weeks of contentious debate, a failed cloture vote blocked by the Democratic filibuster, and the ongoing partial DHS shutdown.

Opponents continue to lean on the argument that the bill disenfranchises millions of married women. Because roughly 80% of them change their last name upon marriage, their current legal name no longer matches the name on their birth certificate (the main document accepted as proof of citizenship). This could force them to obtain additional paperwork like marriage certificates or updated records that many may lack or find burdensome.

Meryl Streep is now apparently joining the fight to block the SAVE America Act. On a recent episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the 76-year-old actress randomly brought up the bill and perpetuated the same argument.

Pat Gray played the clip on a recent episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed” and addressed Streep’s comments.

Near the end of the episode, after spending the majority of the time talking about Streep’s latest film, “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” Colbert asked if there was anything else on her mind she wanted to talk about, and Streep used that opening to pivot and deliver her warning about the SAVE America Act and married women.

“The Save America Act, if that passes, all the married women that have changed their names are going to have to go to the registrar and prove that they are who they are,” Streep said.

“When you get to the voting booth in November, you might be disqualified because your name on your birth certificate doesn’t match your name on the voting rolls, ... and this is such a pain in the neck because you have to go, but do it because otherwise you’ll be turned away, and I think that women need to be heard, especially in this moment,” she added.

Pat is nauseated with Hollywood’s left-wing agenda.

“Just the lies that continue to spill out of these stupid people,” he sighs.

“I doubt she knows that’s a lie. She probably really believes it because she only follows left-wing morons,” he adds.

Pat explains that the SAVE America Act’s co-author, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), has repeatedly debunked the claim that the bill disenfranchises married women. Numerous times he has clarified that the SAVE America Act includes special accommodations for name discrepancies: Women can provide additional linking documents (like a marriage certificate) or simply swear an affidavit attesting to their citizenship, after which states can verify the details later.

“There’s nobody going to be left behind when it comes to being accepted into the voter pool,” co-host Keith Malinak says.

“But the only way to convince the American people that the SAVE Act is something negative is to lie about it,” Pat says, “and so that’s what they do. They just sit there and lie through their communist teeth.”

To hear more, watch the full episode above.

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