38-year-old Democrat found dead, wrapped in 'blankets and black garbage bags' — and now all eyes are on her husband

A leader of the Democratic Party in Florida was found dead at her home last week, and her husband has already been charged with murder.

Colleagues at City Hall in Coral Springs, Florida, began to worry when Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer, 38, did not show up for a meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Her husband, 40-year-old Stephen Bowen, responded to one individual's inquiring text messages by indicating that he did not know where she was and claiming that "her car is not at home," according to an arrest report.

A pillow with 'burn marks' was also found at the scene, and police suspect it had been used 'as a makeshift silencer.'

By early afternoon, police went to the residence believed to be shared by Metayer and Bowen to conduct a welfare check. There, they discovered a "human body wrapped in blankets and black garbage bags ... in the bed of the second-floor master bedroom," according to the arrest report.

A pillow with "burn marks" was also found at the scene, and police suspect it had been used "as a makeshift silencer," the arrest report said.

By the time Metayer's body was discovered, Bowen was already under heavy suspicion. In a 911 call just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Bowen's uncle, Owen Small, alleged that about four hours earlier, Bowen had arrived at Small's residence and admitted that he had "shot his wife" with a shotgun three times the previous evening, rolled her up in a "comforter with a garbage bag around her feet," and then slept downstairs, the report said.

Small claimed to police that he pressed his nephew to explain why he had shot his wife and that Bowen had told him that he "couldn't take it anymore," the report added.

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Leslie Washington Jr., who said he knows Bowen through the Freemasons, claimed to police that Bowen had called him around 12:30 p.m. and asked to stop by. According to a summary of Washington's statements in the report, Washington and Bowen then met in a parking lot, where Bowen handed Washington an item Bowen described as a "gun bag."

Washington added that he took the bag into his apartment and that he "placed ammo boxes inside his vehicle for Stephen Bowen," but that "he was unaware of what criminal act Stephen Bowen committed," the report alleged.

Bowen was taken into police custody around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and booked into Broward County jail on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Meanwhile, Metayer's loved ones throughout the state of Florida are devastated by her unexpected death.

"Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer loved Coral Springs, and our community is forever changed without her. We honor her service, her legacy and passion. Together we stand united during this time of profound grief," the city shared in a Facebook message Friday that also included a video tribute to Metayer.

"There are no words that can truly capture the depth of this loss," Coral Springs City Manager Catherine Givens said.

"It is with a broken heart and profound grief that the Florida Democratic Party mourns the sudden and horrific death of our beloved Vice Chair, Nancy Metayer Bowen," said a statement from Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

"Above all, Nancy was my friend and a friend to everyone who has ever believed that democracy was worth fighting for. The world is less bright without her in it," Fried's statement added.

Metayer was first elected to the Coral Springs City Commission in 2020 and was then re-elected in 2024. Her fellow commissioners appointed her to be vice mayor in November.

She was expected to announce a congressional bid soon, according to Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

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