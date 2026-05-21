‘The march of Islam’: Chip Roy tells Steve Deace America will surpass France and England in the Islamization of the West

The debate over Sharia law, immigration, assimilation, and whether America is starting to look like parts of Europe continues to be deeply divisive.

To gauge the severity of the issue, BlazeTV host Steve Deace spoke with Texas Representative and attorney general candidate Chip Roy (R), a co-founder of the Sharia-Free America Caucus in the House of Representatives.

“How real is this, Chip?” Deace asks bluntly.

“It’s very real. Our Democrat colleagues like to dismiss it as they did yesterday in the hearing that I held on this very topic,” Roy says, referring to the May 13 House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing titled “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law Are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution.”

“I wanted to show that number one, we have had 5.5 million people imported into the United States from majority-Muslim countries since 9/11. That’s suicidal; it’s stupid. Number two, the Muslim Brotherhood is driving the agenda, and all of the organizations that are basically affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood, even if they don’t want to admit it, they’re driving the agenda in a concerted and organized plan,” he explains, citing several examples of Islam’s growing influence in the state of Texas.

Deace puts the 5.5 million statistic into perspective: “That would be the 24th-largest state in the union if it was just in one location. That would be more people than live in the following places: Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Utah, Nevada, Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, New Mexico, Idaho, Nebraska, West Virginia, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Maine, Montana, Rhode Island, Delaware, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, and Wyoming.”

But when you consider that a huge portion of these immigrants have then started families in the U.S., it gets even more alarming.

“Let’s add in the children that they have created over those last 25 years at a higher rate than we are. I promise you that number is a much higher number. Maybe you double it,” Roy says.

“That’d be a top 10 state,” Deace says.

Roy says that he’s often questioned about his commitment to the First Amendment, but these critics misunderstand his advocacy.

“I’m not telling people what they can believe or not believe. Nothing about what I’m saying is that. What I’m saying is, you can't advocate a political ideology, the stated objective of which for the vast majority of the people adherent to the religion is to undermine our civilization and destroy Western civilization,” he explains.

“It is Islam that is the inconsistent element here with our Western values, and we have to acknowledge it because you can’t win a war you don’t acknowledge exists — and one exists,” Roy continues.

Deace sums it up succinctly: “You have a right to believe what you want to believe; you don’t necessarily have a right to believe it here.”

While many, especially conservatives, are worried about illegal immigration, Deace and Roy point out that America has a “legal immigration problem” as well, specifically when it comes to Muslim migrants.

Roy points to England and France, where legal immigration from predominantly Muslim countries has significantly altered city demographics and culture.

“If we think that what’s happening in London and Paris is not happening right now on steroids, we’re crazy,” he says. “I think we will surpass how bad it is in the United Kingdom and France very quickly because people here will use the First Amendment ... as a sword that they’re actually unable to do as easily in the U.K. or France.”

Roy warns that Muslim immigrants plan “to use our own property rights” and other freedoms “against us” to build “housing communities in and around their religious centers,” which is tied to their broader plan to conquer the West.

“By far, our number one threat to our country's future ... is the march of Islam into our communities,” he comments.

To hear the full interview, watch the episode above.

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