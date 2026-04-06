Thug accused of stabbing Planet Fitness worker multiple times amid altercation — reportedly after ban for unpaid bill

A Philadelphia-area male is accused of stabbing a Planet Fitness worker multiple times amid an altercation last week that reportedly occurred after he was banned for an unpaid bill.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Cheltenham Police and emergency medical services responded to a Planet Fitness at 1000 South Easton Road in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township after a report of a stabbing, police said.

Officials said bail was denied, and Massey was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

A male suffering from multiple stab wounds was found and taken to an area trauma center for treatment for life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim is an employee of the Planet Fitness and was stabbed during an altercation with an individual who previously had been banned from the gym, officials said.

Responding police officers caught a suspect a short distance away, officials said.

Arrested in connection with the incident was 28-year-old Davier Massey of the 7600 block of Rugby Street in Philadelphia, officials said.

WPVI-TV reported that Massey was banned Wednesday over an unpaid bill but returned to the gym twice Thursday and caused a disturbance.

Investigators told the station it was during the second visit that the altercation escalated, and the employee was stabbed multiple times.

Massey was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, harassment, and disorderly conduct, officials said.

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Officials said bail was denied, and Massey was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

The Cheltenham Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, officials said, and those with information or who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact Cheltenham detectives at 215-885-1600 or policetips@cheltenhampa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous, officials added.

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