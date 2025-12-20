Unhinged female absolutely pummels male employee at Planet Fitness in Florida

An unhinged female was caught on video absolutely pummeling a male employee at a Planet Fitness in Florida last week.

The attack took place Dec. 12 at the gym on SW 8th Avenue, the City of Miami Police Department told WFOR-TV.

'She took things too far, brutally battered our client, and ultimately left him in the hospital with a broken nose and severe emotional distress.'

The female is seen on cellphone video climbing over the front counter of the Planet Fitness in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, getting in a male worker's face, and then socking him so hard in the face that the punch is audible on the clip.

She ends up throwing what appear to be eight more punches; no one intervenes, and the male employee doesn't fight back.

It apparently all started when the male employee told the female gym member to lower her voice or he'd call the police, according to a police report seen on WPLG-TV's video breakdown of the incident. She was reportedly making a scene in a locker room.

With that, the female "became irate," balled her fists, and got in the male employee's face — but the male pushed her away with both hands twice "in self-defense," the arrest report says.

That's when the cellphone clip of the physical attack begins.

"She took things too far, brutally battered our client, and ultimately left him in the hospital with a broken nose and severe emotional distress," Alecsander Kohn, the victim's attorney, told WFOR.

The female — identified as 35-year-old Kiara Bryant — also was seen on video in the gym's parking lot trying to leave after the incident, WFOR noted. But she was soon arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct, the station said, adding that the victim's attorney said he's hoping the district attorney's office will consider additional charges.

"This would be a case of felony battery," Kohn added to WFOR. "Hopefully, through some strong advocacy, there will be a modification of the charges to reflect the severity of the injuries he sustained."

Planet Fitness issued the following statement to the station: "The safety of our employees and members is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for violence of any kind in our clubs. We are committed to providing a safe environment. The franchise group worked closely with local police and have canceled the member in question."

The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department told Blaze News that Bryant was booked into jail on the afternoon of Dec. 12 and bonded out early in the morning of Dec. 13.

