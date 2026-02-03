The left still doesn’t understand Trump’s Big Tech chess game

Tech is the future of the American economy. This is why President Trump is investing so heavily in chip manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and nuclear power. Against all odds, he even managed to coax the tech elite to fall in line and invest in the MAGA agenda. But the more Big Tech gave to Trump and his administration, the more they took in return. Left-wing media thinks Big Tech now runs the president, but the truth is that lefty intellectuals don’t understand Trump’s Big Tech strategy at all.

Inauguration Day

The world was stunned when Big Tech CEOs gathered together in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., to watch the 47th president of the United States be sworn in. The guest list was a who's who of tech elite, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Does President Trump own Big Tech, or does Big Tech own him?

The left painted the event as a national disgrace — proof that Big Tech was kissing up to Trump in order to save itself from the mass censorship and misinformation campaigns these companies collectively pushed onto the American people throughout the pandemic.

The right saw the union as a glimmer of hope that freedom was finally returning to the United States. Our constitutional rights were back in style, as Big Tech released its iron grip on “truth,” no longer colluding with the Biden administration to suppress dissenting voices but allowing them to speak openly, just as the founding fathers intended.

It was a great day.

Who’s playing whom?

The winning didn’t stop there, either. The Big Tech companies quickly fell in line with the Trump administration, as Mark Zuckerberg openly reduced censorship on Facebook, Apple decided to make some of its device components in America, and practically all of them donated to Trump’s White House ballroom renovation project. Trump had Big Tech in the palm of his hand.

But then the Big Tech companies rebounded, as they started to take advantage of Trump themselves. They benefited from reduced regulation on AI. They’ll get a huge data center and power infrastructure boost from Stargate. Thanks to the tax cuts outlined in the Big Beautiful Bill Act, they’ll also get to keep more of their money to reinvest into their companies.

So who’s playing whom exactly? Does President Trump own Big Tech, or does Big Tech own him?

The art of the deal

Trump is a businessman. To make a great deal, you have to negotiate — give a little to get a little — and the best deals are the ones where everybody benefits on both sides. The left’s biggest faux pas is that, even after everything Trump has accomplished in the last decade, they still believe him to be a fool instead of the business phenom that he is. Leftists have made a habit of underestimating the president, and they have lost nearly every time.

Case in point: The left’s latest tirade swears that Big Tech has Trump exactly where it wants him, even calling into question whether or not his America First agenda caters to the American people or the H-1B workers the administration supports. To get a better view of the situation, you have to zoom out to the full picture.

Retaking the levers of power

The future of the American economy — and by default, the entire world — revolves around tech and AI. We have to be able to create it, maintain it, and control it, or we will lose vital ground to China and possibly forfeit our sovereignty on the world stage. To do that, we have to retake the levers of power that we have lost to foreign nations over the years.

Chip manufacturing

First and foremost, that means we need to be able to manufacture our own chips. While most of our computer chips — the ones that go into our phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and even our data centers — are designed by companies here in the U.S., most of the manufacturing takes place overseas. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the biggest chip manufacturer on the planet, providing hardware for Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, Google, and many more. This is why a simple Taiwan invasion from China could bring the entire tech industry to Xi Jinping’s feet, giving him total control over the production and distribution of these vital computer components.

To make sure this doesn’t happen, the United States would either need to prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan — a risky venture that could spark an all-out war — or bring those manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. Trump has chosen the latter, sparking companies like Intel to fire up their factories in the name of American manufacturing. While it will take time to reshore even half of our chip needs, the goal is to ensure that we always have access to the best hardware, regardless of China’s war games in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Power production

It’s no secret that generative AI has a huge impact on power — not just political power, but energy. Our current power grid isn’t enough to meet the needs of every company in the U.S. building AI products and services, and renewable energy sources like wind and solar hardly help the growing energy deficit. To bolster the grid, President Trump is investing bigly in an AI infrastructure driven by nuclear power. When compared to other energy sources, nuclear power is cleaner with zero carbon emissions (leftists should love that, but they’re programmed to hate it), more reliable, and easily sustainable. It’s everything we need, not just for AI, but for the American people, too.

Research and development

Once we have the means to manufacture chips that power AI and the energy to sustain our data centers, the only thing we need is top-tier talent to build platforms that support the most advanced AI models available. Lucky for us, the United States is home to the biggest AI companies on the planet. While China has DeepSeek, we have ChatGPT by OpenAI, Gemini by Google, Claude by Anthropic, and Grok from xAI, and there are plenty more below that.

The United States is already home to the best AI platforms, and Trump is trying to keep it that way with his H-1B visa program. While it is true that there are many Americans working at these companies in pursuit of smarter AI, Big Tech often employs top talent from other nations as well, including India, Canada, the U.K., and all around the globe.

Trump wants to bring the best talent to our country, and more than that, he needs to ensure that those intelligent workers don’t go elsewhere to help China — or any other foreign nation — overtake the West.

America First forever

Trump’s policies have paved the way for America to be a tech leader both around the globe and within the borders of our own nation. Manufacturing, energy creation, and top talent are all poised to fuel the next generation of AI development. To the credit of left-wing media, they’re right: Big Tech companies are taking advantage of President Trump and his policies, but they’re so preoccupied with their vitriol for MAGA that they don’t realize that’s the point.

While leftist government stifles private industry, the right embraces it, because it knows that when businesses succeed, the economy grows and Americans thrive. Trump wants our companies to benefit from his policies. He wants them to use the resources afforded to them to grow domestic jobs, build onshore products, and create services used by people all around the world. He wants the U.S. to build the future of what will become the AI Revolution.

Trump’s Big Tech strategy is the epitome of capitalism, the free market, and American leadership. If that’s not America First, I’m not sure what is.