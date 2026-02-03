John Doyle: Why you shouldn't ‘just find a girl at church’

Many young Christian men are familiar with the advice, “Just find your wife at church.”

However, BlazeTV host John Doyle points out that it’s just “an applause line.”

“They are saying that because it feels good to counter modern degenerate dating app culture by saying, ‘You know what you need to do? You need to be trad and you need to go to church. That’s where you’re going to find a good woman, is at church,'” Doyle says on “The John Doyle Show.”

Doyle believes that equality has shown that women “do not come to family as naturally as a lot of people would like to think,” and now those women who do want a family are fewer and farther between.

And too many conservatives make excuses for them.

According to Doyle, those conservatives will say things like, “Well, women actually are obviously desiring to have a family, and ... if [society] would only stop tricking them, then they could go be happy.”

“All of the rhetoric surrounding this issue places women on this pedestal and says, ‘You are not an agent. We cannot hold you accountable. It is only society that has tricked you, and you would be an angel were it not for these people tricking you into making bad decisions,’” Doyle explains.

“I’m not, like, dogging on Christian women. There are plenty of wonderful Christian women. I’m just talking about this kind of online discourse that tends to want to give this advice to these young guys, which I just don’t think is productive,” he says.

“Now, to be clear, I totally understand why people would view church as the best of all options. It seems to be the safest,” he continues, though he points out that there are plenty of churches these days run by “trans lesbian priests” that might not have the best women in attendance.

“Of course, there are plenty of conservative girls who go to church. You would be an idiot to say that’s not the case. Yet that doesn’t mean that every girl or even most girls who go to church are conservative in any meaningful sense,” he says.

“Church attendance really doesn’t tell you that much,” he continues. “It’s literally a meme on Instagram.”

