VIDEO: Female No Kings protester wearing phallic costume tossed to the ground by cop — and faces a slew of charges

The attorney for a 62-year-old grandmother who was arrested for wearing an inflatable phallic costume to a No Kings protest says her constitutional rights were violated.

Police bodycam video showed Renea Gamble trying to walk away from a police officer before he grabs her and tosses her to the ground at a protest in Fairhope, Alabama, on Oct. 20, 2025.

Gamble's attorney argued that her right to wear an inflatable phallic costume to protest the president was enshrined in the Constitution.

The Fairhope Police Dept. said the officer requested that she take off the costume, which was deemed offensive in a public setting, and she allegedly refused.

"I'm not going to sit here and argue with you," Col. Andrew Babb says in the video. "If my kids had to come by and see this, how would you explain it to them?"

Gamble was holding a U.S. flag as well as a sign with another phallic reference.

"This is a family town, and I'm not going to have somebody out here dressed like this. You understand?" Babb added.

Police said she was initially charged with misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct as well as resisting arrest. They later added a charge of giving officers a false name because she allegedly told police her name was "Aunt Tifa" when asked to identify herself.

She was also charged with breaking a city ordinance related to disturbing the peace.

Gamble's attorney argued that her right to wear an inflatable phallic costume to protest the president was enshrined in the Constitution. The bodycam footage was released by Gamble's legal team and published by WKRG-TV in its news report.

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At a later protest, a woman wearing a purple eggplant costume appeared and made a reference to the fake name used by Gamble.

When her attorney was asked whether Gamble was out protesting again before her court hearing, he did not confirm or deny the report.

"Several people were dressed in eggplant costumes," attorney David Gespass said to AL.com. "My only concern about people exercising their First Amendment rights is authorities violating them. That is why the National Lawyers Guild has its legal observer program."

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