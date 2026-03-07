55-year-old protester who slapped the mask off ICE officer receives stunning sentence

A 55-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to a charge related to her slapping the mask off a federal officer during a protest in San Diego, California, has been sentenced.

Jeane "Bleu" Wong was facing a year in prison for the misdemeanor charge of assault on a federal officer over an incident that unfolded on July 2, 2025, in Linda Vista.

'Today, not only did I get justice, but all the puppies of the world also got justice.'

Wong was among the protesters who showed up to oppose a targeted enforcement operation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Mesa Vista Apartments.

The woman was grabbed by the forearms by an agent after she refused to step out of a police perimeter, and she responded by slapping the agent on the left side of his face. The officer's mask slipped down his face as a result.

Wong pleaded guilty to the charge in February.

"I chose to plead guilty because I did unmask an agent, no matter what the circumstances before that," she admitted. "But I will never normalize giving unchecked power over myself, over my family, over you, my neighbors, my kids, to any agency that does not follow basic standards."

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Allison H. Goddard sentenced Wong to 45 days of house arrest, allowing her to avoid any time in prison.

The preschool owner said she would continue her advocacy and even fired off a jab at Kristi Noem after she was removed as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

"Today, not only did I get justice, but all the puppies of the world also got justice," she said, referencing Noem's puppy-killing controversy.

However, Wong faces another charge from Jan. 2026 related to her allegedly joining an anti-ICE protest to barricade the San Diego mayor's office. That charge violated her bail conditions, which led to her being ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

RELATED: Video shows brawl after high school walkout protester allegedly hit pro-ICE man — and the man is charged with child abuse

Wong was held for 31 hours after her assault arrest, and she claims that her detention conditions were inhumane because they included solitary confinement and lack of bathroom access. Those allegations have not been confirmed.

Her wife said she was relieved over the relatively lenient sentence.

"I'm always by her side and very proud of her, but it's always scary to know that you can be criminalized for something that is good," Tin-Lok Wong said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!