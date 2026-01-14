Stepfather accused of horrific sexual abuse of 12-year-old boy tries to commit suicide in jail, prosecutor says

The mother of a 12-year-old boy is accused of horrific acts of sexual abuse that included her husband, the stepfather of the boy, according to Oklahoma police.

The boy had gone missing from the Chickasha home for nine days before he was found by volunteers at the family farm in Caddo County on Sunday.

'Some terrible world we live in. I think he went through a terrible ordeal, and I'm just thankful to God that he's alive.'

Police arrested his stepfather, 43-year-old George Franklin Cole Jr., and his mother, 33-year-old Kimberly Cole, while the boy was missing.

After he was found, the boy told police that he was trying to escape after years of torture from his mother and stepfather. He was placed in state custody while police investigated the allegations.

The Coles are accused of abusing the boy and another victim from as far back as 2020.

The stepfather allegedly bound the boy with handcuffs and zip-ties, stabbed him, and tased him. He also beat him with a nightstick and used a cattle probe on him, according to court documents.

The boy's mother was accused of similar crimes, as well as counts related to bestiality.

George Cole faces 14 felonies that include eight counts of child abuse, one count of child sexual abuse, three counts of child neglect, and conspiracy. Kimberly Cole faces 11 charges that include three counts of child abuse, three counts of child neglect, two counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of crimes against nature, and one count of conspiracy.

On Monday, George Cole appeared in court and received a $2.5 million bond. After returning to his cell, the man tried to killed himself by hanging, according to Caddo County district attorney Jason Hicks.

The boy's biological father is trying to regain custody.

RELATED: Ohio woman pleads guilty to horrific child sex abuse charges and bestiality — and will testify against husband

One of the relatives of the victim said that police returned him to the Coles after he ran away and sought help from his step-great-aunt. She also said she witnessed evidence of the abuse.

"It's just terrible thing. Some terrible world we live in. I think he went through a terrible ordeal, and I'm just thankful to God that he's alive," neighbor Vaughan Craddock said.

George Cole was hospitalized after his suicide attempt.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!