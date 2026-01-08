Ohio woman pleads guilty to horrific child sex abuse charges and bestiality — and will testify against her husband

An Ohio woman agreed to testify against her husband after they were arrested for creating and disseminating child sex abuse material as well as bestiality.

Prosecutors said the material was found after a search warrant was performed at Shawna Mayfield's home in Warren based on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Warren police said they found evidence that Mayfield had produced, created, and spread the child sex abuse material. She was arrested in August.

Two children allegedly told investigators that they were compelled to engage in sex acts by the woman.

"Additionally, the state found videos of the defendant performing sex acts with an animal, specifically a dog, and again," prosecutor Gabe Wildman said, "while executing the search warrant in the final count, this defendant and her co-defendant had a marijuana grow on the premises that exceeded the statutory limits."

Mayfield pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, eight counts of rape, one count of sexual conduct with an animal, and endangering children.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a 30-year sentence in the plea deal in return for her cooperation and agreement to testify against her 37-year-old husband, Justin Mayfield.

Her husband was charged with multiple counts of rape, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and one count of endangering children.

Prosecutors have offered him a plea deal that would put him in prison for 50 years to life. His attorney asked for less time in prison after noting that his wife had more charges against her but with a lower sentence.

Justin Mayfield's trial will begin later in January, and Shawna Mayfield will be officially sentenced later as well.

The man's Facebook page listed him as a "digital creator," according to WKRC-TV.

