Mamdani announces 'racial equity plan' to help 'black and brown New Yorkers' — DOJ promises investigation

Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has made good on his promise to inject even more racially based policies into the city with his "racial equity plan."

Mamdani had a special media briefing on Monday to announce the plan to benefit "black and brown New Yorkers," especially as it is relates to the "cost-of-living crisis."

The white paper for the program said there were over 800 racial equity 'strategies' in the plan and 600 'indicators to track and report progress.'

"This is not a crisis affecting a small minority of New Yorkers. It is a crisis touching the vast majority of our city, in every borough and every neighborhood," Mamdani said.

"But we know this crisis is not felt equally. Black and Latino New Yorkers — who have been pushed out of this city for decades — are bearing the brunt," he added. "These reports make one thing clear: We cannot tackle systemic racial inequity without confronting the affordability crisis head-on, and we cannot solve the cost-of-living crisis without dismantling systemic racial inequity."

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, responded simply, "Sounds fishy/illegal. Will review!"

Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su added that the administration aimed to dismantle "structural racism and inequity" in order to establish "true economic justice."

"Inequity has been embedded in the foundation of our city and nation since their inception; dismantling it requires a collective effort," said NYC Chief Equity Officer and NYC Mayor’s Office of Equity & Racial Justice Commissioner Afua Atta-Mensah.

Atta-Mensah went on to say every government agency will implement the new policies to "advance racial equity, promote justice, and create lasting change."

The white paper for the program said there were over 800 racial equity "strategies" in the plan and 600 "indicators to track and report progress."

RELATED: Mamdani made big promises to cut the budget — here's the embarrassing result so far

Some of the goals include expanding access to capital for underserved businesses, applying a "racial equity framework" to all new housing proposals, and reducing "truck-related pollutants" in "communities of color."

The plan also involves a new "true cost of living" measure meant to supplant traditional measures of poverty. According to Mamdani's administration, 62% of New Yorkers don't meet "their true cost of living," while 18% to 20% were "identified as poor" under traditional measures.

They reported that Hispanics had the highest percentage that fell under the TCOL standard, with black residents coming in second.

A Blaze News request for comment from the mayor's office was not returned by time of publishing.

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