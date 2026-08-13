Sara Gonzales teams up with DOL inspector general to bust H-1B fraud — new special coming this weekend

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales has been leading the charge of busting H-1B fraud in her home state of Texas. Because of Sara’s investigative reporting, multiple companies have faced heightened federal scrutiny and lawsuits over alleged visa abuse, Texas lawmakers and officials have pushed for stronger state-level oversight and investigations, and the issue has fueled broader national policy debates and proposed reforms aimed at curbing displacement of American workers.

But for all the success she’s achieved, Sara has no plans to hang up her hat.

On a recent episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” she teased that things are about to get really bad for people scamming the H-1B system in the state of Texas. It’s not just Attorney General Ken Paxton involved any more — Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito has now joined the fight.

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“If you are an H-1B fraudster in this country, it is about to be a bad time for you, because the team-up they hoped would never happen — oh, it happened, and it is happening,” Sara warned.

She explains that she wasn’t in the studio recording episodes as she usually does.

“I was out in Texas in the streets with the inspector general of the Department of Labor, Anthony D'Esposito,” Sara shares.

The duo investigated several “ghost offices” in the Dallas area, one of which D’Esposito told Newsmax had “500 approved H-1B applications” but no signs of any business operations, along with some other questionable companies.

“You may see [D’Esposito] appearing in some of our H-1B investigation specials very soon — like maybe as soon as this weekend,” Sara teases.

“This is a huge one.”

To hear more about Sara and Anthony D’Esposito’s joint investigation and how you can watch the upcoming specials, check out the episode above.

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