VIDEO: Ilhan Omar lashes out at reporter over bizarre wealth discrepancy: 'I don't want to tell you jack s**t!'

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota refused to answer a reporter's questions about revisions to her wealth disclosures.

Omar changed a disclosure of her assets from millions down to far less after Republicans demanded financial documents from her and her husband.

'Last time I spoke to you, you said I was "stupid" for asking about your financial disclosure, but there's some discrepancies on there, would you like to explain that?'

When pressed by a LindellTV reporter Alison Steinberg about the disclosures, Omar refused to answer even the simplest of questions.

"Last time I spoke to you, you said that I was 'stupid' for asking about your financial disclosure, but there's some discrepancies on there. Would you like to explain that?" asked Steinberg. "Would you like to explain them? How did you make such a big mistake on them?"

"I said absolutely I think you're stupid for asking me anything," Omar responded.

"I am?" she asked.

"Yes!" Omar replied.

"Well, what about the American people who are wondering how you made such a big mistake?" Steinberg pressed.

"I have explained to the American people," Omar said, smiling.

"What's the explanation?" Steinberg asked.

"I have given them the explanation," Omar claimed.

"Do you want to tell our viewers?" Steinberg asked.

"I don't want to tell you jack s**t!" Omar interrupted.

"Oh!" Steinberg responded.

"How about that?" Omar said.

"OK!" Steinberg said.

"OK, have a good day!" Omar added.

LindellTV posted video of the interaction on social media where it quickly went viral.

RELATED: GOP demands financial docs from Omar's husband: 'Who's funding this? Who's buying access?'

Omar had initially reported her assets as being between $6 million and up to $30 million after growing in one year from $51,000. After investigative reporters began questioning the possibility of such a massive growth in assets, congressional Republicans demanded financial documents from her husband about their business investments.

Months later, a spokesperson for Omar said that the report had been a mistake and that they had revised the asset value to $18,004 and $95,000.

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