‘I just filled up my Depends’: Pat Gray roasts Mitch McConnell after latest senior moment

Mitch McConnell’s latest procedural misstep is giving fresh ammunition to the term-limits movement. Last week during a committee hearing at which Secretary of War Pete Hegseth testified, the 84-year-old Kentucky senator attempted to wrap things up early by thanking attendees and ending the session.

A staffer had to interrupt him to note that several senators still had questions.

The clip has gone viral and sparked more criticism of McConnell's fitness and acuity.

On a recent episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat Gray reacted to the clip.

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“I just filled up my Depends,” Pat mocks, imitating McConnell’s raspy Southern drawl.

Co-host Keith Malinak saw the incident as evidence that McConnell is declining cognitively as well as physically.

“His brain was a little scattered,” he says, noting how McConnell’s reasoning for ending the meeting early jumped illogically from letting Senator Murkowski take over to claiming Hegseth had to catch a flight with the president to China.

“I don't know if McConnell knew what the hell he was trying to say,” he says.

“He didn’t. He doesn’t,” says Pat.

Keith remarks that the staffer who reminded McConnell that several senators still had questions is the one who’s really in charge. “That kid is the senator,” he quips.

“Yes, that's right,” says Pat. “That's what happens when you got 85-, 90-, 95-, 100-year-old representatives who are running this country.”

He admits that the nation is in a pickle when it comes to replacing someone like Mitch McConnell because the alternative isn’t much better.

“You can have the Democrat communist … or you can put up with the super-old ancient mariner of a senator,” Pat says, noting that he would “feel really badly for [McConnell] right now if he wasn't a U.S. senator in high positions running committees and hearings.”

“Go home and enjoy the remaining years that you have,” he pleads.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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