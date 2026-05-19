Former UK prime minister tells Glenn Beck: Margaret Thatcher would be ‘horrified’ by Britain today

Today, the United Kingdom (under Starmer’s Labour Party) is often described by conservatives as “prison island,” where free-speech crackdowns, unchecked mass immigration, economic stagnation, and political turmoil create a crushing dystopia.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss tells Glenn Beck that Margaret Thatcher — the conservative prime minister who held office from 1979 to 1990 and was one of the most influential figures in modern British history — would be “horrified” by what the U.K. has become.

“We are now on the verge of a debt crisis. If you remember, she was brought in to solve the debt crisis in the '70s, and we're now back to where we were in 1979 when she got into office,” says Truss.

“But she'd also be horrified by what's happened on immigration, by the way that we have given all these powers on human rights to these unelected international bodies,” she adds.

Glenn wonders who will rise up to defeat the communist takeover of the U.K. “We got Trump. ... Who is on the horizon that you see ... in Europe who has the skill to be able to stand the heat?” he asks.

Truss says it’s difficult to say because the environment Thatcher was in is completely different than the environment conservative politicians are in today.

“In Britain, there's obviously Kemi Badenoch, there's Nigel Farage. Are they tough enough to take on what is an even deeper state than Mrs. Thatcher faced?” she asks, noting that Thatcher “did not face the unaccountable Bank of England” or the “fake Supreme Court” created by former PM Tony Blair.

“[Thatcher] didn't face all this. So it's even worse now,” says Truss, “and the bureaucrats have become radicalized. They're transgender activists, they're environmental activists. So dealing with that is huge.”

What the U.K. needs, she says, is an “anti-system leader” like Donald Trump to recapture the nation from “the elites who've been running [it] into the ground.”

But even a strong leader won’t be enough to reverse course.

“You also need a movement of people,” says Truss, noting that Britain hasn’t experienced the widespread anti-socialist movement the United States has seen, which has allowed the Labour Party to push a radical agenda.

“As soon as Labour got in, it's like ‘let's just close the door on all that. We've got the money now, we can go back to being socialist. In fact, we can introduce more and more progressive ideology into our state,’ and that's what's happened,” she explains.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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