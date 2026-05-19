Jeremy Boreing opens up on Daily Wire split: ‘It’s the biggest blow I’ve ever gone through’

Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing is speaking candidly about his unexpected departure from the company he helped build, revealing to BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey the emotional and personal toll the split has taken on him.

“I didn’t expect to be separated from the Daily Wire. It’s not what I wanted. It’s not something that I thought even could happen, much less would happen. It’s the biggest blow I’ve ever gone through,” Boreing tells Stuckey.

In the aftermath, Boreing has had to remind himself that “it’s OK to deal with embarrassment in life.”

“It’s OK to deal with setbacks in life. It’s OK to not be where you thought you’d be or not where you want to be, which are lessons that I knew very well in my 20s and 30s before Daily Wire because I failed a lot during that period,” he explains.

“So, I’m not in the place that had I hoped to be. I’ve moved back into an apartment, and that’s OK. I’ll just take the next step and do the next thing and keep acting in concert with what I hope are, on the majority of days, rightly ordered priorities,” he continues.

Those priorities, Boreing explains, are “mission first, business second, ego considerations third.”

And they’re what helped him create the Daily Wire.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of where my steps took me in relation to the Daily Wire. Certainly, Ben and Caleb and I never imagined when we started that company where it would go or the things that we would achieve or the places that it would take us,” he says.

While Boreing admits that he hates “how things ended at the Daily Wire” and hates many of his own choices while there, he says he is “incredibly proud of the Daily Wire.”

“I’m so proud of the work and the people and, you know,” he says, adding, “certainly would not say in any way that I regret the experience or regret the journey.”

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