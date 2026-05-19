Texas candidate for US House says she will convert ICE center into internment camp to jail 'American Zionists'

A controversial Democratic candidate for the U.S. House said that she would convert an ICE detention center into an internment camp for "American Zionists" if she won.

Maureen Galindo is a sex therapist and single mother of three children who is running for the 35th congressional district in Texas.

'I'll start the process of having all American candidates and elected officials who knowingly accepted Israeli-affiliated money tried for treason.'

She posted the bizarre campaign promise on her Instagram account over the weekend.

"She'll turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking," she wrote about herself in the third person.

"It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists," she added.

Galindo is vying against former Bexar County Public Information Officer Johnny Garcia in the Democratic primary runoff, which is scheduled for May 26.

She said Garcia should be tried for treason for being supported by Israel and added that any other politician supported by Israel should be tried for treason.

"In fact, as soon as I'm elected, I'll start the process of having all American candidates and elected officials who knowingly accepted Israeli-affiliated money tried for treason," she said.

She has also claimed that the Jews own Hollywood and use "books and movies to create realities."

Her rhetoric has been condemned by state Rep. James Talarico (D), who is running for one of two U.S. Senate seats for Texas.

"This anti-Semitic rhetoric has no place in our politics," he said. "We need leadership in both parties willing to stand up and call out hate wherever it rears its ugly head."

He said he would not campaign alongside Galindo, even if she won the runoff election against Garcia.

RELATED: Former Bernie Sanders staffer says her anti-Israel speech is being suppressed after The Hill fires her

"I stand with Jews, and the Jews are saying that Zionists are not real Jews," Galindo previously said.

Galindo, who runs Exulted Sex Therapy in San Antonio, also ran for city council in that city. She reportedly offered "kinky birthchart readings" and "live tarot therapy" to "empower individuals through the exploration of their sexuality, spirituality, and the stars."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!