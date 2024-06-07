Former Bernie Sanders staffer says her anti-Israel speech is being suppressed after The Hill fires her

A controversial commentator said she was fired from The Hill in order to suppress her anti-Israel speech.

Briahna Joy Gray criticized the action on Thursday from her official social media account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

'A position that rewards ignorance and anti-Semitism.'

"It finally happened. The Hill has fired me. There should be no doubt that @RisingTheHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech -- particularly when it's critical of the state of Israel," wrote Gray.

She added, "it was only a matter of time before they fired me."

Gray had been lambasted on Wednesday over her behavior during an interview with a family member of a victim of the horrendous Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas militants. She appeared dismissive of the horror being described, and at one point she rolled her eyes at the woman.

"I really hope that you specifically will believe woman when they say they got hurt," said Yarden Gonen during the interview before Gray mocked the request.

After she was fired, she retweeted a post that referred to Gonen as a "genocidal Zionist propagandist freak."

Many on social media responded with ridicule to her employment angst.

"Your long-running experiment in determining exactly how much public anti-Semitism your employer would tolerate has finally delivered a conclusion. You should be filled with the satisfaction any social scientist feels at such a moment," responded Dan McLaughlin of National Review.

"Imagine how ignorant and anti-Semitic you have to be to get fired from a position that rewards ignorance and anti-Semitism. She was simply overqualified," replied Commentary editor Abe Greenwald.

"She'd make a perfect Palestinian. Stirs up trouble, refuses to take responsibility for her actions, blames others, then plays the victim and asks for support," wrote Free Beacon contributor Noah Pollak.

Prior to the interview, Gray posted a missive that many found outrageous in its characterization of the Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip.

"Zionists: 'Look, sometimes you have to kill some Arab kids to maintain a Jewish demographic majority. I didn’t make the rules,'" she posted on June 1.

Gray formerly worked as the national press secretary for the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). She was known for her fierce reactions to criticism from supporters of then-candidate Joe Biden.

