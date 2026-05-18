'Teen chaos in DC': Brawl with chairs used as weapons erupts in Chipotle after Pirro's warning to parents of thugs

A massive brawl broke out in a Washington, D.C., Chipotle restaurant Saturday night — with chairs being thrown and used as weapons — just one day after U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced she would prosecute parents of youths taking part in "teen takeovers," WJLA-TV reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called around 8:41 p.m. to the Chipotle in the 1200 block of First Street SE in the Navy Yard over reports of a large fight inside the restaurant, the station said.

'It's really puzzling to me because there's nothing here for adolescents or teenagers. I understand DC is taking measures to involve youth in different programs, but I really think people's parents need to get more involved and understanding where their children are.'

Officers were already deployed nearby, monitoring a large group, and arrived within one minute of the call, WJLA said.

But police told the station that by the time officers arrived on scene, those involved in the brawl had already fled.

The station's video report described the incident as "teen chaos in D.C."

Ken Ledet, a Navy Yard resident, told WJLA he's witnessed similar danger in recent months.

"It's not shocking anymore, since this has become routine on Saturdays and Friday nights, but it's disappointing to know this is still happening," Ledet told the station. "I actually come to this Chipotle at least three or four times a week, so thankfully I didn't come here last night."

WJLA said its cameras captured the moment police officers chased down and arrested an individual just across the street, in the community's large field area.

RELATED: Parents of thugs in 'teen takeovers' may face fines — and even jail time, says Jeanine Pirro

Saturday night's incident took place just one day after Pirro announced she would prosecute parents of youths taking part "teen takeovers," the station said.

"Starting today, my office will aggressively prosecute parents under D.C.'s curfew law," Pirro said Friday, according to WJLA.

"It involves contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This statute makes it unlawful for an adult to enable, facilitate, or permit a minor to engage in delinquent acts," the station added.

More from the station:

In the past, MPD has established juvenile curfew zones in response to and to prevent incidents like what unfolded Saturday. Under D.C. law, there is already a citywide curfew for anyone under 18 from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.



However, under emergency laws and executive orders, the MPD chief has recently had the power to establish juvenile curfew zones in certain areas, starting at 8 p.m., that ban kids from gathering in groups of nine or more for up to three days.



Both the temporary emergency law and the most recent mayoral order expired, meaning MPD could not establish these earlier curfew zones this weekend.

The D.C. Council approved a law creating a permanent curfew, but it will not go into effect until later in the summer, the station said.

Residents like Ledet told WJLA that accountability is needed.

"It's really puzzling to me because there's nothing here for adolescents or teenagers. I understand D.C. is taking measures to involve youth in different programs, but I really think people's parents need to get more involved and understanding where their children are," Ledet noted to the station.

A police report sent to WJLA Monday morning states two groups of juveniles got into an argument inside the restaurant before things escalated into a physical fight.

The police report states that "there was no report of injuries or damage," the station said.

Those with information are asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411, WJLA added.

Indeed, teen takeovers have become a nationwide concern.

Blaze News recently reported about several such incidents in Florida, with one occurring in Tampa earlier this month involving individuals as young as 12 years of age. In April, fights erupted and sheriff's deputies were hurt after more than 1,000 teenagers descended upon ICON Park in Orlando as part of a planned "takeover."

Tampa Police said that with summer approaching, the growing "takeover" trend has become a concern for communities across the country.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!