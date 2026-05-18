Trump drops IRS lawsuit to establish $1.7 billion fund protecting Americans from government weaponization

President Donald Trump has dropped his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service on Monday after agreeing to a settlement that requires the Department of Justice to create a fund for government lawfare victims.

Trump, his two eldest sons, and the Trump Organization sued the IRS in January for $10 billion after a former IRS contractor admitted to leaking Trump’s tax documents to left-leaning media outlets.

'The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again.'

Court filings show that the complaint was dismissed with prejudice.

Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization will receive a formal apology but no monetary damages.

“They have agreed, in exchange for the creation of this fund, to drop their pending lawsuit with prejudice, and also withdraw two administrative claims including for damages resulting from the unlawful raid of Mar-a-Lago and the Russia-collusion hoax,” the DOJ announced.

As part of the settlement agreement, the attorney general established the $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund to “provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare.”

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The fund, consisting of five members appointed by the AG, will have the authority to issue formal apologies and monetary relief to victims.

One member of the fund will be selected in consultation with congressional leadership, and the president has the authority to remove any member.

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“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated. “As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”

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