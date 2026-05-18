Trump’s new Moms.gov site rocks ... except for this one flaw

While BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey applauds the Trump administration’s new Moms.gov initiative for offering support and resources to mothers and pregnant women — she argues that one of the website's goals raises serious ethical questions.

“Moms.gov is a good and new initiative by the Trump administration, and it’s a website that supports mothers and families,” Stuckey explains, noting that it helps expectant moms find nearby pregnancy care centers.

“God is working through these pregnancy care centers to give women truth, to give them resources, to connect them to believers, and to lead them to the gospel. It’s amazing what God is doing through these pregnancy centers, and I am so glad that the Trump administration is shining a light on that,” she says.

The website also provides information on nutrition and wellness for healthy pregnancies as well as breast feeding education and mental health support.

“If the left were really about supporting women and they were really about moms and babies, it would have been the Biden administration who created Moms.gov. It would have been a Democrat-led effort to make sure that moms have the resources that they need,” Stuckey says.

However, Stuckey doesn’t believe the website is as pro-life as it's made out to be.

“On Moms.gov, the administration is promoting in vitro fertilization,” Stuckey says, pointing out that it’s being treated as a fertility treatment.

“IVF is not a fertility treatment, like it doesn’t solve infertility actually. It kind of tries to get around the issue, but it doesn’t solve the underlying cause of infertility,” she says.

And there are also “many ethical considerations” to make when discussing IVF.

“IVF almost always creates extra embryos that are stored, that are thrown away, that are frozen forever or used in experiments. Very often, this is a eugenic-type process where a couple will create more embryos than they could possibly transfer,” Stuckey explains.

“The vast majority of cases make as many embryos as you possibly can. Those embryos are then graded. If there is any kind of chromosomal abnormality ... those embryos are discarded. Sometimes the couple doesn’t even know that those embryos are being discarded,” she continues.

“And morally for us, this is no different than abortion,” she says, adding, “because we’ve been saying in the pro-life movement for a very long time that Dr. Seuss line, ‘A person is a person no matter how small.’”

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