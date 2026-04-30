Fights erupt, deputies hurt after more than 1,000 teens descend upon Florida amusement park in planned 'takeover'

Fights erupted and sheriff's deputies were hurt after more than 1,000 teenagers over the weekend descended upon a Florida amusement park in a planned "takeover."

The location of the takeover was ICON Park in Orlando, and it occurred Saturday evening, WOFL-TV reported. As is often the case with such teenage takeovers of public places, word spread online about the ICON Park takeover.

'Massive amount of teenagers just flooding the streets.'

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told the station that numerous fights broke out among the teens and deputies had to step in and break them up.

Nine teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16 were arrested on charges ranging from trespassing and resisting to battery on a law enforcement officer, WOFL said.

Two deputies were hurt, taken to the hospital, and released, the station said, adding that the sheriff's office said the deputies are expected to be OK.

The sheriff’s office said that it was "aware" that some sort of event had been planned for Saturday evening at ICON Park and that several deputies were assigned there in anticipation of it, WOFL reported in a separate story.

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Witness Virgil Goodson told the station he saw a "massive amount of teenagers just flooding the streets. The sheriff's office chasing some down, seemed chaotic in some areas; other areas, teens just walking around aimlessly."

Goodson told WOFL he noticed at one point hundreds of teens running away from the park, and he said he "didn't know if it was an active shooter." Others were unnerved, he told the station, and took cover and ran inside businesses.

Another consequence stemming from the teen takeover is a new ICON Park chaperone policy requiring adult supervision for minors, the station said.

Park attendees 17 and younger must have a parent or guardian who is at least 21 years old with them to enter and stay at ICON Park, WOFL said. One chaperone can accompany up to six kids into the park and must stay with them during the entire visit, the station said.

What's more, ICON Park warned parents and guardians that they may be held legally liable for what minors do while under their supervision, WOFL said.

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