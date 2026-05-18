UK bans American ‘far-right agitators’ ahead of Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march

A massive crowd of British patriots gathered in London on Saturday to participate in Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march. However, several international figures who had planned to attend and speak at the event, including some Americans, were absent after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government banned them from entering the country.

The Metropolitan Police, which deployed 4,000 officers and admitted it would use facial recognition technology on the crowd, estimated that 60,000 people attended Saturday’s UTK march. However, Robinson insisted attendance was in the “millions.”

'It’s good to know that Britain can enforce its borders and stop people from coming to our country, after consecutive years where legal migration ran above a million.'

Hours ahead of the march, Starmer released a video statement condemning the UTK movement, accusing its organizers of “peddling hatred and division.” He announced that his government had blocked “far-right agitators” who planned to attend the march from entering the country.

Journalist Dan Wootton called Starmer’s video “a despicable and disgusting attack on British patriots.”

“He was wanting to stoke violence,” Wootton told Blaze News. “And hundreds of thousands of proud Englishmen and women proved him wrong. All this Labour government has left now is going after an invisible ‘far right.’”

A press release from the prime minister’s office stated that 11 foreigners were prevented from entering the country “to spew their extremist views.” The government’s press release did not name every individual denied entry, but it did state that it denied entry to “U.S.-based extremist” Valentina Gomez, citing her “inflammatory and dehumanising rhetoric about Muslim communities.”

Gomez blamed the ban on “corrupt politicians” and criticized Starmer for using facial recognition technology against those who attended the rally but not against “muslim rape gangs and violent palestine protests.” A pro-Palestine and anti-Robinson rally was held in London the same day as UTK.

American political commentator Don Keith was also banned from entering the U.K.

“I have no idea why I was banned from the UK other than my friendship with Tommy Robinson and opposition to Keir Starmer’s policies,” Keith wrote in a post on X.

Wootton told Blaze News that Keith was scheduled to co-host Wootton’s podcast, "Outspoken," which was covering the march live.

“This is North Korean stuff,” Wootton continued, referring to Keith’s ban and adding that the media class seems to “think this is completely acceptable.”

“I am disgusted about what’s happening to our country when all we are trying to do is stop an Islamist takeover,” he added.

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Joey Mannarino, an American citizen and host on NewsForce, responded to Starmer’s video statement concerning the UTK rally and travel bans.

“I’m one of the people you banned. I went to school in the UK and love your country. I love the people of your country. The British ones. Not the ones your lot caters to,” Mannarino wrote. “You’re truly a disgrace to the beautiful nation which you ‘represent.’”

Others who were banned from entering the country ahead of the march included journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini, politicians Dominik Tarczyński and Filip Dewinter, and political commentators Eva Vlaardingerbroek and Ada Lluch.

These individuals were notified that their presence “is not considered to be conducive to the public good.”

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Connor Tomlinson, a London-based political commentator, told Blaze News, “It’s good to know that Britain can enforce its borders and stop people from coming to our country, after consecutive years where legal migration ran above a million. Unfortunately, Keir Starmer only wants to block foreigners warning against the replacement, rape, and murder of the British people from entering, rather than the perpetrators of such crimes.”

Tomlinson called Starmer “Britain’s most hated prime minister on record.”

“This rally seemed more sparsely attended, likely due to divisions in the nationalist base over whether Britain should be involved in the Iran war. But if it plays a role in expediting the destruction of the Labour Party, then it was worthwhile,” Tomlinson added.

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