VIDEO: Ocasio-Cortez tells New Yorkers to take on the South — then makes humiliating mistake

A hysterical call for liberals to fight against the South from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was immediately undermined by an embarrassing mistake in her speech.

The far-left socialist Democrat made the caustic comments while addressing supporters in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday. She appeared to employ language intended to hearken back to the Civil War.

'What they thought was the final blow is actually just the opening silo!'

Ocasio-Cortez was excoriating the efforts by Republican-controlled states to redistrict in order to help Republicans gain an advantage in the congressional midterm elections.

"For all those watching today, when they ask, 'What do we do in this moment? I feel helpless; what action can I take?'" said Ocasio-Cortez.

"It is time for the North to pull up to the South! It is time for New York to pull up to Alabama! It is time for all of us to come to Georgia, to Louisiana, to Tennessee, to Mississippi!" she yelled to loud applause. The phrase "pull up" is street slang referring to someone rushing into a confrontation or fight.

"And let them know exactly what they have uncorked with this injustice!" she added. "They think they can draw us out of power; they do not know the sleeping giant that they just awakened!"

She finished up the speech accidentally using the word "silo" when intending to use the word "salvo" instead.

"So if you are not from here, it is time to pull up!" she added. "Because what they thought was the final blow is actually just the opening silo!"

Video of the flub was widely circulated on social media, where she was ridiculed by critics.

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"She just can't help taking every single opportunity to show the world how low her IQ is," responded one user on X.

Hilariously, this wasn't the first time she made that exact same mistake. In a post on social media from 2024, she referred to a Republican's "opening silo" of rhetoric.

Ocasio-Cortez posted video of the speech on her YouTube channel, but the captions said "salvo" rather than "silo," which she clearly says.

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