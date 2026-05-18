‘It’s very sinister’: Eva Vlaardingerbroek BANNED from the UK for dissent

Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek is well known for her criticism of Keir Starmer and mass immigration policies, which has resulted in the U.K. allegedly revoking her travel authorization.

“I just don’t see the inner hidden Nazi that everybody, I guess, in Parliament, in Europe, feels you are,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck tells Vlaardingerbroek.

“I actually got banned back in January already. I received an email out of the blue,” she explains.

“I posted a tweet calling Keir Starmer an evil, despicable man just three days prior to receiving that email, and I had been on the phone with Tommy Robinson privately confirming that I would be speaking at that rally,” she says.

“When we’re talking about the many, many attacks on free speech here in Europe … I received a message from Apple a year ago saying that my phone was under mercenary spyware attack. Meaning someone’s listening to me all of the time,” she continues.

“I can only speculate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone thought, ‘Hmm, the fact that she’s calling out Starmer for what he is … and that she’s planning to go and speak again at that rally, and it was such a success last time, we want to avoid that from happening again,’” she tells Glenn.

“And now they’re banning basically everyone who was coming from abroad to speak at that rally,” she adds.

Glenn points out that they have also “pushed aside all of the working class, the farmers” and “destroyed the factories.”

“They’ve destroyed these communities. Now they’ve moved in people that just don’t seem to want to be English. They don’t want the culture. They want their own culture. … And, you know, Sharia law in particular is incompatible with the Western culture. It cannot happen or coexist,” he tells Vlaardingerbroek.

“And the list of countries where they’ve tried it shows it fails every single time. I’m trying to figure out where these elites think they’re going to end up. I mean, how do they even begin to think this is going to work for their country? What is their plan?” he asks.

“I think it’s very sinister,” Vlaardingerbroek answers, pointing out that those who are speaking out against immigration and the attack on free speech are growing in numbers.

“And he clearly fears that,” she says of Starmer. “So that’s what I think this comes down to. They want to suppress that at all costs.”

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