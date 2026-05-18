ACTIVE SHOOTER reported at Islamic center in California

California officials confirmed that law enforcement officers responded to an active shooter report at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont Mesa on Monday afternoon.

The social media account for the San Diego Police Dept. said that at 12:03 p.m. PT, the incident was reported at the center on Eckstrom Ave.

News video also showed police escorting children out of the center.

Video on social media showed a massive police response in the area.

"Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area," wrote San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on social media.

At 1:06 p.m., police reported that the threat had been "neutralized." A report from KGTV said there is at least one fatality.

News video also showed police escorting children out of the center, where there is a school. Several schools nearby were placed on lockdown.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) added that the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services was responding as well.

"We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities," his office said.

RELATED: Firebombing suspect recorded himself declaring jihad is greater than Zionists before attack

The Islamic Center in San Diego is the largest in San Diego County, according to its website.

This is a developing story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!