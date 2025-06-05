Firebombing terror suspect recorded himself declaring jihad is greater than Zionists before heinous attack: Report

The suspect arrested in the horrific firebombing attack on pro-Israel demonstrators reportedly recorded a video before the incident praising jihad and making other extremist statements.

The video was unearthed by the Middle East Media Research Institute and shows Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old man from Egypt, talking about his love of Islam and saying that he loved jihad more than his mother and his children.

'Allah, his messenger, and jihad for Allah's sake are more beloved to me than you and the whole world are.'

"Allah is greater than anything. Allah is greater than the Zionists. Allah is greater than America and its weapons. Allah is greater than the F-35 planes. Allah is greater than everything else," he said, according to an English translation from MEMRI. "So why do we fear those who are inferior to Allah rather than fear Allah himself?"

The use of the word "Zionists" fit with a statement that Soliman allegedly made to investigators after he was arrested.

"If I told my wife and son every day to do something, but they didn't do it, I would be angry. Maybe I would divorce my wife. Maybe I would kick my son out of home. Then what about Allah, who says to us every day dozens of times: 'Allahu Akbar'? Do not forget: Allahu Akbar," he continued.

Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

"Do not forget that Allah is greater than everything," Soliman continued. "Not the Zionists, America, Britain, France, or Germany — only Allah has the right to be feared. I say to my mother, my wife, my children, my brothers, my people: I attest before Allah and before you that Allah, his messenger, and jihad for Allah's sake are more beloved to me than you and the whole world are."

Soliman was arrested after he allegedly firebombed pro-Israel demonstrators with Molotov cocktails after plotting the attack for a year. Officials said 15 people were injured, as well as one dog.

Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said that Soliman's wife and his five children were detained on Tuesday and fast-tracked for deportation.

“We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” she added.

