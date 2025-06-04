Judge halts deportation of family of suspect in horrific Boulder firebombing attack

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of the suspect in the horrific anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colorado.

U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher granted the request on Wednesday to halt the deportations of the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman. The White House said that the family had been fast-tracked to be deported to Egypt.

'We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it.'

Gallagher added that “deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must issue without notice due to the urgency the situation presents.”

Former President Joe Biden appointed Gallagher to the court in 2023.

Soliman entered the U.S. in 2022 under a visa but illegally stayed in the country after it expired. He also had applied for asylum.

More than a dozen people were injured in the terrifying attack on Sunday that included Molotov cocktails. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The family had not been charged with a crime related to the attack but were taken into custody by immigration officials on Tuesday.

Kristi Noem, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, said the family members were being investigated as well.

“We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” she said.

RELATED: ‘Ancient, primal, vicious’ — Glenn Beck's fiery reaction to heinous Boulder terror attack

Photo by ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images

Investigators said that Soliman had plotted to attack the "Run for Their Lives" group, which had weekly demonstrated for the return of hostages taken from Israel by the Hamas terror group. He allegedly told police he wanted to attack "Zionists" because of his support for the Palestinian cause.

On Wednesday officials updated the number of people injured from 12 to 15 and added that a dog had also been injured. Eight women and seven men were injured, and they ranged from ages 25 to 88.

This is a developing story, and additional information has been added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!