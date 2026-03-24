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Gavin Newsom tries to dunk on Trump and gets obliterated with online ridicule
March 24, 2026
For some unfathomable reason, the governor compared himself to a sadistic serial killer character.
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) posted a bizarre message trying to mock President Donald Trump but instead was crushed by online mockery.
The post referenced an online joke that compared Newsom to the Patrick Bateman character, a sadistic serial killer in the popular film "American Psycho."
'Can't decide if he's the most or least self aware person alive.'
"For so many years people have been saying that Patrick Bateman and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?" he wrote, with an image comparing the two men.
Newsom was referring to a post from the president using the same wording but comparing himself to rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley. Trump was visiting Graceland, the theme park former residence of Elvis.
Then the backlash hit the governor.
"I think yes, you are a psychopath," commentator Bridget Phetasy said.
"Newsom seeing the Patrick Bateman comparisons and treating it like a looks question. That tracks," GOP strategist Erin Maguire responded.
"This dude is so narcissistic it boggles the mind," podcaster Mikhaila Peterson replied.
"Well he was a sociopathic narcissist and a douchbag in that movie so I think that's probably the similarity people are seeing," another popular response reads.
"Can't decide if he's the most or least self aware person alive," another popular response reads.
"He played a narcissistic psychopath serial killer! Who in the hell is running this account?!" activist April Silverman replied.
RELATED: Gavin Newsom lashes out at Joe Rogan for accusing him of ruining California: ‘He did horrible s**t!’
"Everyone is commenting on how insane it is that he is embracing the psychopath image, but I haven't seen anyone point out that he altered his photo so that he doesn't have a pencil neck," attorney Laura Powell said.
Newsom's post garnered more than 4.5 million views after getting ridiculed.
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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