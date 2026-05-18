Spencer Pratt’s AI 'Star Wars' campaign ad EXPOSES how politics will NEVER be the same

Campaign ads may never look the same again after Spencer Pratt dropped yet another AI-generated video that looks more like a Hollywood sci-fi trailer than a traditional political ad — and BlazeTV hosts Pat Gray and Keith Malinak believe it could completely reshape how campaigns reach voters.

The viral video features Pratt soaring through a destroyed, burning Los Angeles on a futuristic vehicle straight out of “Star Wars,” while AI-generated versions of California politicians delivered sinister one-liners about the city’s decline.

“You didn’t finish burning the city to the ground in your first term. Make sure you finish the job in your second,” the AI version of California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) says with a grin.

The ad also features AI Mayor Karen Bass (D) saying, “The only thing that can stop us is someone telling the truth. As long as they don’t have any hope, the city’s ours.”

Bass then gets into a lightsaber duel with Pratt, before the citizens of Los Angeles all whip out their own lightsabers in defense of their city.

“If you don’t have a lot of money in your campaign, you just let AI take over,” Malinak says, while Pat Gray predicts the technology is about to revolutionize campaign strategy from here on out.

“I think we’re seeing a complete change in the political advertising world from now on. There’s going to be a lot of that kind of stuff, AI-generated things,” Gray says.

“I hope it works out for Spencer Pratt,” Malinak says.

“If they were ever going to get Republican leadership, it’s this cycle.”

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