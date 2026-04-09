Teens definitely pick wrong homeowner to 'ding-dong ditch'; cops say he came out of house with gun, opened fire after prank

A gun-toting Ohio man was arrested Saturday after he opened fire multiple times at a car full of juveniles after a "ding-dong ditch" prank on his Green Township residence, WXIX-TV reported, citing court records.

Police said they discovered shell casings and a semiautomatic pistol with a green laser at the home of 33-year-old Yarvis Godfrey in the 5000 block of Starvue Drive, the station said, citing an affidavit.

'He doesn't deserve what's happening to him. He's not a criminal at all. And I'm concerned for him and his family.'

WXIX said no one was hurt, but court records indicate that a bullet struck the vehicle the teens were in as they took off.

Godfrey is charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, and two counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, the station said.

Four juveniles told police they went to the home to "ding-dong ditch" it and banged on the front door before running back to their vehicle, WXIX said, citing the affidavit.

A neighbor of Godfrey's said in a WXIX news video that "he's got footprints on his door ... I guess they were kicking it."

The station said the teens drove to a nearby cul-de-sac, turned around, drove back up the street, and passed the home in question.

The teens told police they saw a man with a gun near the street, and all four described the gun as having a green light or laser, WXIX reported, citing court records.

The station said the suspect fired multiple shots, and the juveniles fled to another cul-de-sac.

The suspect, later identified as Godfrey, followed them to confront them when police arrived, WXIX said, citing the affidavit.

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Officers said they found a bullet hole in the trunk of the juveniles’ black Kia Rio, a second bullet hole in the siding of a nearby home, and a third bullet hole in the siding of another home, the station noted, citing court records.

Police said they also found a .45 caliber shell casing on the road in front of the home, WXIX reported.

Officers executed a search warrant on the home and said they found a .45 caliber black semiautomatic pistol with a green laser, the station said, citing the affidavit.

"Responding with a .45 caliber weapon is completely disproportionate," Hamilton County prosecutors said in court Monday, WLWT-TV reported; prosecutors also requested a no-firearms order to be added to Godfrey's bond.

Godfrey's bond was set at $80,000 on all the charges, WLWT noted, adding that the judge granted the no-firearms order. Godfrey reportedly also is to have no contact with the juveniles.

During Godfrey's arraignment, his attorney said Godfrey doesn't know who the juveniles are, WLWT said, adding that prosecutors allege the group knows one of Godfrey's children who lives in the home.

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Police said Godfrey was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, but he didn't turn up in a Thursday-morning check of the facility's inmate roster.

Police said all juveniles involved were charged with disorderly conduct.

The same neighbor who spoke in the WXIX news video said of Godfrey, "He's a really good man, and I hate to see what's happening to him. He doesn't deserve what's happening to him. He's not a criminal at all. And I'm concerned for him and his family. "

The neighbor added that Godfrey "was very angry. I think it had happened before. I think this was like the second time. ... 'I'm tired of them doing this to me' is what he said."

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