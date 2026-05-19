Karen Bass makes bizarre promise to meth addicts with rotting teeth: 'You can't succeed without teeth!'

Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass bewildered many when the Democrat made an impassioned statement about fixing the rotting teeth of methamphetamine addicts.

Bass made the comments while campaigning for re-election at a candidate forum on the homelessness crisis.

'They don't have teeth. Why? Because meth rots your teeth!'

"How many people who are unhoused that you meet have no teeth at all? They don't have teeth. Why? Because meth rots your teeth," she said.

"You can't succeed without teeth," she added. "So there needs to be comprehensive health care provided to people."

Bass was immediately hounded by critics who saw the crazed comments as emblematic of Democratic policies.

"Yes, we want our f**king taxes paying for dope heads to get teeth. How could this get any worse? God please, intervene," reads one response on the X platform.

"Once they get those new choppers, they will become successful, gainfully employed, model citizens. It's like Magic Teeth. If only we had known this sooner," another user replied.

"Think of all the people in LA that aren't drug addicts that need dental care and she's not doing anything for them," another critic said.

Homelessness was a main focus of the mayor's main competitor, former reality TV star Spencer Pratt.

In a popular clip from the mayoral debate, Pratt mocked the homeless policies espoused by Bass and far-left candidate Nithya Raman, a former ally to Bass and a city councilwoman.

"The reality is, no matter how many beds you give these people, they are on super meth. They are on fentanyl," Pratt explained.

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"The DEA statistic says 93% of this is a drug addiction problem," he added. "I will go below the Harbor Freeway tomorrow with [Raman], and we can find some of these people she's going to offer treatment for. She's going to get stabbed in the neck!"

While the most recent polling showed Bass still in the lead, Pratt is firmly in second place, and he received the greatest gain among all candidates since the last polling in March.

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