Spencer Pratt gives socialist mayoral candidate a wake-up call at debate: 'She's gonna get stabbed in the neck!'

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt demolished his Democratic competition in a combative debate Wednesday evening in the Los Angeles mayoral debate.

Pratt went after Nithya Raman, who is aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, after she tried to claim success in her efforts to ease the homelessness crisis as a city councilwoman.

'I blame this person for burning my house and my parents' house and my town and all my neighbors down.'

Pratt brutally mocked the "Inside Safe" program touted by Raman during the debate.

"First off, Inside Safe, I like to say Inside Safe makes all of us outside, unsafe," Pratt joked.

"The reality is, no matter how many beds you give these people, they are on super meth," Pratt added. "They are on fentanyl. The DEA statistic says 93% of this is a drug addiction problem. I will go below the Harbor Freeway tomorrow with [Raman] and we can find some of these people she's going to offer treatment for. She's going to get stabbed in the neck!"



Pratt also went on the attack against incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, whose incompetence allegedly led to his house being burned down in the Pacific Palisades fires. Raman accused Bass and Pratt of working together to elbow her out of the race.

"First off, Mayor Bass and I are definitely not working together," Pratt responded, to which Bass replied by laughing.

"I blame this person for burning my house and my parents' house and my town and all my neighbors' down," Pratt jabbed.

He slammed both Bass and Raman of perpetuating the same old leftist policies that had led to a severe decline in living standards in Los Angeles.

Pratt appears to be making inroads despite running as a Republican with an electorate overwhelmingly identifying as Democrat. One report found that he had been able to raise more campaign funds than either of his competitors.

RELATED: This underdog candidate's app will expose the politicians to blame for LA's shocking filth

Raman had previously been compared to the socialist upstart Zohran Mamdani, who pulled an upset victory to gain the New York City mayor's office. After a stammering incompetent appearance on the debate stage, Raman's campaign is facing heavy criticism.

"What really surprised me is how rough of a night Nithya Raman had," Dustin Gardiner of Politico said to KNBC-TV. "She was struggling with some of her answers. The moderators were struggling to get her to answer some of the yes and no questions."

Gardiner said people believing Pratt would "faceplant" in his first political debate were wrong.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!