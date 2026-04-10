Eric Swalwell campaign for governor is collapsing after devastating allegations from former staffer

The Swalwell for Governor campaign is quickly collapsing after a former staffer went public to accuse the Democrat of sexual harassment and assault.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) had jumped to the top spot in polling among Democrats to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), but now his campaign is facing calls for him to step down.

'The allegations are incredibly disturbing and unacceptable against Rep. Swalwell. We are immediately suspending our support.'

"Today I learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable," Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said in a statement Friday calling on Swalwell to abandon his campaign.

"My involvement in any campaign begins and ends with trust. I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign, and I am stepping down from it effective immediately," he added.

The former staffer said that Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice when she was too drunk to consent, according to an account in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The woman also claimed that Swalwell sent an image of his penis to her via Snapchat.

Swalwell has denied the allegations.

"For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women," he said in a statement. "I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies."

A Swalwell attorney sent a cease and desist letter to one accuser.

Some top staffers left the campaign after the allegations dropped, and the California Teachers Association suspended its endorsement for Swalwell.

"The allegations are incredibly disturbing and unacceptable against Rep. Swalwell. We are immediately suspending our support," CTA President David Goldberg said.

RELATED: Swalwell lashes out at Trump after FBI reportedly looks to release files on his alleged Chinese spy scandal

Republican Fox News contributor Steve Hilton leads in polling for the gubernatorial election after surpassing Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The Swalwell campaign canceled a town hall event planned in Palm Desert, citing an illness.

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