Swalwell surges in California governor's race — but Republican candidate still leads, says new poll

The race for the governor's office in California has seen a shake-up, according to a new poll that has a Democratic candidate taking over the number two spot.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) is now leading the Democratic pack, while on the Republican side, Fox News contributor Steve Hilton has been able to pull ahead of Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco.

'The Republican electorate in California is split. ... Democratic voters have not yet clearly coalesced around one candidate.'

However, 21% of the California electorate continues to be undecided and could completely upend the contest after more voters pick a candidate.

California has an open primary system that has the two top candidates, regardless of party affiliation, proceed to go head-to-head in the general election.

Hilton garnered support from 17% of the respondents to the Emerson College/Inside California Politics survey, while Swalwell came in at 14%, which is tied with the 14% supporting Bianco.

Bianco has been hammered by Hilton for being photographed kneeling with protesters during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and for skipping a gubernatorial debate.

Former Rep. Katie Porter (D) came in third place in the poll with 10% support, but that is a drop from the 11% she garnered in Dec. 2025. Porter's campaign has been stymied by reports that she harassed her staff and also from damaging accusations from her ex-husband.

Billionaire leftist Tom Steyer saw a surge from his ad spending in California, but he still came in fourth place despite more than doubling his support from 4% two months ago to 9% in the current poll.

"The Republican electorate in California is split between Steve Hilton (38%) and Chad Bianco (37%), while Hilton also picks up a plurality of independent voter support at 22%," said Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball.

"Democratic voters have not yet clearly coalesced around one candidate: 23% of Democrats support Eric Swalwell, 14% support Porter, 12% Steyer and 22% are undecided," he added.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom got some bad news in the new poll as well.

His approval rating has dropped from 47% to 44%, while his disapproval rating has spiked from 39% to 45%, for a net approval rating crashing down 9 percentage points.

Californians were decidedly negative toward President Donald Trump according to the poll — 62% disapproved of the president, while 32% approved.

