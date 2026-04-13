Swalwell caves, will resign from Congress

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California says he will resign from Congress after the Ethics Committee said he would be under investigation for numerous sexual harassment accusations.

Swalwell had already abandoned his hopes to become the governor of California, but on Monday he posted a statement saying he was also going to resign from office.

'Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong.'

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make," he posted on social media.

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties," he added.

"Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress," Swalwell wrote.

He was referring to efforts to expel him along with Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who allegedly had an affair with a staffer who later killed herself; Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) over alleged fraud; and Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) for numerous allegations.

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"I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district," Swalwell concluded.

This is a developing story.

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