Ferrari’s $640K electric supercar ‘doesn’t even look like a Ferrari’

Ferrari is preparing to launch its first fully electric vehicle — a luxury EV reportedly priced around $640,000 — but BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere believes the legendary automaker may be making a costly mistake.

The car was designed in part by former Apple designer Jony Ive and named after the Italian word for “light,” but it lacks the signature style and soul that made Ferrari famous.

“There’s certain things that happen when you’re watching one of these big product reveals where you don’t need to necessarily have the market dynamics to know immediately, like, this is just not going to work. It looks terrible,” Stu says.

“It doesn’t look like a Ferrari. It looks like they kind of tried to meld some tech device with kind of ... an American muscle car ... but of course without the cool engine,” he continues.

“It is designed by the guy who designed the iPhone,” co-host Dave Landau points out, adding that “it is a tech device.”

“These companies need to understand, you don’t have to be everything to everybody. You can just be an awesome Italian car company with great engines, and you’ve lived that way for a very long time. You don’t have to please the EV market. Let another company do that,” Stu says.

“You’re ruining the thing that people want,” Dave agrees, adding, “and then you’re just putting this electric in there, and people don’t want it.”

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