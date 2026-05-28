'Historic' loss for John Cornyn shows that the George W. Bush era of the GOP is 'DEAD,' CNN's Harry Enten says

CNN analyst Harry Enten says the recent historic loss for a longtime Republican in Texas proves that the Republican Party is completely owned by President Donald Trump.

Enten cited the president shoving longtime Republican Sen. John Cornyn out of the primary election in favor of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as evidence of Trump's complete control.

'When a Republican goes up against Donald Trump or Donald Trump really goes up against them, it doesn't end too well for that Republican senator.'

"It was historic to a degree that we have not seen since my mother was born!" Enten said. "And I'm not gonna give the exact age, but you'll be able to figure it out because just take a look here."

Cornyn lost by 28 percentage points, which was the largest by a Republican in primary history, according to Enten.

"His 28-point loss on Tuesday night was the worst, the worst since at least World War II for a Republican senator," said Enten. "We have seen this over and over and over again — when a Republican goes up against Donald Trump or Donald Trump really goes up against them, it doesn't end too well for that Republican senator."

He also cited the end of Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy's re-election campaign after the president backed one of his competitors.

Enten pointed out that while Trump was 45 points in net negative approval in 2015, he is now over 61 points positive 10 years later, a shift difference of 100 points in the positive direction.

Former President George W. Bush, on the other hand, went from a 57% net approval rating in the party all the way down to only 17% net approval, according to his analysis.

"The George W. Bush era of the Republican Party is, simply put, it is dead," Enten said. "It is dead, and this was the capstone to it. And Donald Trump’s Republican Party is very much alive. He is the leader of the Republican Party."

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Video of Enten's analysis was widely circulated on social media.

"George W. Bush, simply put, as I said, ... Republican voters are very lukewarm on him, and Republican voters are still very hot to trot on Donald Trump," Enten added.

"The bottom line is that Donald Trump, it's his party across the political map, even in George W. Bush's backyard," he concluded.

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