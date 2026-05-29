Muslim principal lasts only one week before Texas school district finds posts on Sharia law and BLM

A Muslim woman has been reassigned after only one week as a high school principal after troubling posts on social media were brought to the attention of the Texas school district.

The Fort Worth Independent School District said Tuesday that Shayma Alzubi was removed as the principal of Western Hills High School pending an investigation into the posts.

The post about Sharia law apparently compared the Islamic regulations to other faith-based rules such as those in Christianity.

Alzubi, who has a decade of experience in education, allegedly posted messages on Facebook defending Sharia law as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

She also reportedly posted a message reading, "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine," and one that showed support for COVID mask mandates in the district.

The district said in a statement to KDFW-TV that the posts violated its rules about personal politics.

"Our district leaders, educators, and staff will not inject personal political perspectives into classrooms," reads a statement from the district to Fox News Digital. "Fort Worth ISD serves a wide array of families and students that are civically engaged and maintain a variety of perspectives. As a taxpayer-funded entity, we will remain focused on our mission of providing a high-quality education for all students."

The post about Sharia law apparently compared Islamic regulations to other faith-based rules such as those in Christianity.

Alzubi did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Alzubi's supporters have planned a news conference at the Islamic Unity Center and are expected to demand the district immediately reinstate Alzubi as principal.

They blame "multiple right-wing bloggers" who complained that a "visibly Muslim woman was appointed as principal," according to a press release.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations also blamed an "anti-Muslim witch hunt" in its release, which said Alzubi was targeted because she wore a traditional Islamic head scarf, or hijab.

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Among those who posted about Alzubi on Tuesday was the popular Libs of TikTok account.

Alzubi was working as the assistant principal at Southwest High School before she was elevated to the principal position.

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