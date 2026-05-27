Arizona mother shoots woman she found with her husband — then sends him horrific photo of their child

Arizona police raced to the home of a woman after she threatened to harm two children she had with her husband, only to find a gruesome scene.

Andrea Clarice Davis, 38, sent her husband a photograph of their child bleeding before she killed the two children and then killed herself, police said.

'She was a good mom, so please don't just, whatever happens, don't portray her to be some — she did what she did, but she wasn't a horrible person. She wasn't.'

Glendale Police spokesperson Jose Santiago said the woman's 39-year-old husband called police on Monday from Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill just after midnight to report the shooting.

He said Davis had found him with another woman and fired a gun at both of them just outside the bar. The 36-year-old woman was shot in the back of the head as she tried to flee.

The husband told police that Davis had threatened to harm their two children, and police responded to their home near 49th Avenue and Paradise Lane, only 2 miles away from the bar in Phoenix.

He then received a photo from his wife showing one of the children bleeding and notified police.

Glendale and Phoenix officers arrived at the home about 2:30 a.m. and forced their way into the home because of the alarming texts Davis had sent to her husband.

When they gained entry, they found the bodies of the two children, 18-month-old Andolan and 10-year-old Austin, shot dead, and Davis dead after shooting herself.

Felicia Queen, a cousin of the father, told KTVK-TV that she was shocked by the incident.

"They were little, you know. They didn't deserve it. They still had a whole life ahead of them. And it's not fair. I can't even imagine what my cousin's going through right now," Queen said.

Davis' best friend told KTVK that she had lost her mind after finding out her husband had been having an inappropriate relationship with a co-worker.

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The woman shot at the bar was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The husband was not harmed in the shooting.

Santiago would not confirm whether Davis' husband was in a relationship with the other woman. Both police departments said they had no prior interactions with the family.

"He is a very good dad," Queen added. "And she was a good mom, so please don't just, whatever happens, don't portray her to be some — she did what she did, but she wasn't a horrible person. She wasn't."

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