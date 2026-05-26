WATCH: Gay student says his middle school is built on racism and homophobia during viral grad speech

Video of a gay eighth-grade student's expletive-filled graduation speech from Kentucky went viral after his uncle posted it online.

Daniel Mattingly called Stuart Academy in Louisville "f**king ridiculous" in the crude apex of the series of woke insults he tossed at school officials on Thursday.

'This school is built on racism, sexism, and homophobia. I encourage everyone here today to stand up for yourself, even if it makes a scene.'

Mattingly claimed that officials turned down versions of his speech that were inappropriate for the event before launching into the insults.

"The theme that I was given for the speech was acceptance," the eighth grader explained to WAVE-TV. "A majority of it was just explaining that I see that people are going through trauma and going through oppression today."

He went on to claim that teachers at the school told him his speech wasn't positive enough and was too controversial. On the day of the speech, he defied them and accused them of being homophobic and racist.

"Apparently this school doesn't know better than to give an angry gay kid a microphone," he said during the speech.

"No shade at all, but I came to this graduation planning to give a speech about my trauma influencing me as a person, and black, brown, and mixed youth are facing oppression nowadays and being forced to fear their own identities," he added.

He went on to say that all of the school's students are "oppressed" youth.

"This school is built on racism, sexism, and homophobia. I encourage everyone here today to stand up for yourself, even if it makes a scene," he added. "This school is f**king ridiculous!"

He got a lot of applause from the students, and the woke speech got even more recognition after his uncle posted video online.

"All these teachers told me to speak from my heart for this speech, and I realized I shouldn't chicken out, because I need to speak from my heart and tell these people what they need to be told," Mattingly told WAVE.

RELATED: Parents protest after student who posted 'up-skirt' photos of female schoolmates is allowed to return to class

The student told WAVE he didn't want to make the school look bad when he claimed that it was "built" on "racism, sexism, and homophobia."

Video of his unedited speech was posted to social media.

Jefferson County Public Schools did not issue a statement about the school in their district.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!